Report: Browns have made largest offer to Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney remains on the free agent market, but apparently it’s not because he hasn’t received any high-dollar offers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter told ESPN Cleveland’s “The Next Level” on Wednesday that the Cleveland Browns have been the most aggressive team chasing Clowney, and have offered the most money. The fact that Clowney has not accepted the offer suggests that he is skeptical of the Browns for some reason.

Adam Schefter, on The Next Level on @ESPNCleveland today, had this to say about DE Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns @AdamSchefter @egoldie80: pic.twitter.com/d3URysUQ7M — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 27, 2020

We don’t know the terms or details, but perhaps Clowney isn’t convinced by Cleveland’s ability to contend. Perhaps his asking price remains higher than any team, the Browns included, would be willing to pay. We may know where Clowney would like to be, but it doesn’t sound plausible right now.

The 27-year-old pass rusher is coming off a season that saw him collect just three sacks.