Browns legend’s attempt to troll Steelers backfired badly

One Cleveland Browns great tried to troll the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend but instead ended up getting trolled himself.

Retired ex-Browns tackle Joe Thomas took a swipe at the Steelers after they were eliminated in the Wild Card round with a 42-21 loss to Kansas City.

“@Steelers, congratulations on your playoff participation trophy,” he wrote.

Of course, that set up Thomas for the obvious counter, which many users, including retired Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel, hit him back with.

“Did you ever get one of those?” tweeted Keisel at Thomas. “No.”

Thomas was a legendary Brown. He played his entire career in Cleveland, making ten Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams. But not even a single time during Thomas’ entire ten-year career did the Browns make the playoffs. The team did end their lengthy playoff drought last year, making it to the AFC divisional round. But that was after Thomas had already retired.

The Browns and the Steelers, who are division rivals, obviously can’t stand each other. Thomas has even taken other shots at Pittsburgh since retiring. But the art of irony appeared to be lost on Thomas when he sent that tweet.

