Browns unveil crazy new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the New York Jets in Sunday’s home opener, and the turf at FirstEnergy Stadium has a brand new look.

The Browns on Tuesday officially unveiled their new midfield logo. It features their mascot Brownie the Elf in his “running Brownie” stance.

the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

The Browns conducted a poll in late July that allowed fans to choose the new midfield logo. It is the first time their field will have a logo at the 50-yard line since 2016. Most people will likely agree that they did a pretty good job.