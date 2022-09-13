 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 13, 2022

Browns unveil crazy new midfield logo

September 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

A view from above FirstEnergy Stadium

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the New York Jets in Sunday’s home opener, and the turf at FirstEnergy Stadium has a brand new look.

The Browns on Tuesday officially unveiled their new midfield logo. It features their mascot Brownie the Elf in his “running Brownie” stance.

The Browns conducted a poll in late July that allowed fans to choose the new midfield logo. It is the first time their field will have a logo at the 50-yard line since 2016. Most people will likely agree that they did a pretty good job.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus