Report: Browns’ plan for Nick Chubb revealed amid cut rumors

Rumors have swirled of late surrounding the future of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The 4-time Pro Bowler has been listed by multiple sports media outlets as a potential cut candidate for the Browns.

Chubb suffered a gruesome season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His effectiveness after going through a lengthy rehab process will be a huge question mark going into next season.

Chubb is entering the final year of his 3-year, $36 million contract extension with the Browns that he signed in 2021. The Browns would be on the hook for $15.8 million if they keep Chubb compared to just a $4 million cap hit should they cut Chubb before next season.

However, the Browns have “no plans” to cut Chubb, according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cabot noted that Browns GM Andrew Berry remains committed to working on a deal to keep Chubb in Cleveland. The report also stated that “nothing has changed” since Berry made his strong statement about Chubb during his end-of-season press conference.

“Nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last time he carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said in late January, via Spencer German of Browns Digest.

Cabot added that while Cleveland will look to make smart business decisions to clean up their cap situation, the team is expected to “lead with their hearts” when it comes to Chubb.

Chubb is considered a favorite within both the Browns’ organization and its fan base. While running backs aren’t exactly getting paid a premium in today’s NFL, Chubb means more to Cleveland than the carries listed in the box score.

Chubb earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2019 to 2022. He was named 2nd-Team All-Pro in 2022 after rushing for 1,525 with 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

H/T Dawgs by Nature