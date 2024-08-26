Browns have concerning update on Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb’s comeback from last season’s devastating knee injury will have to wait a bit longer.

The Browns are expected to leave Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform List to open the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That move would mean Chubb would not be able to play in the first four games of the season.

Cleveland is expected to leave Nick Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/hegxTKBgJ7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

This is not necessarily a huge surprise if one goes strictly according to Chubb’s surgery timeline. The running back required two surgeries: one in September 2023 to repair a torn MCL, then another in November to fix the ACL. A ten-month recovery timeline on the latter surgery would have Chubb ready to go sometime in September, and he should be safe to return by October.

Before his knee injury, Chubb had put together four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. It remains to be seen if he can get back to being his old self post-surgery, but he certainly looks to be in great shape after his extensive rehab.