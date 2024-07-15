Nick Chubb goes viral for crazy workout video

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is certainly looking ready for the upcoming NFL season less than a year after underdoing significant knee surgery.

On Monday, the Browns shared a video of Chubb squatting over 540 pounds in a recent workout. The video times the workout at eight months after the running back suffered a torn MCL in a game last September.

This is #Browns RB Nick Chubb squatting 540+ pounds—just 8 months after undergoing multiple significant knee surgeries. Insanity.pic.twitter.com/JlWnad2Wdm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2024

Clearly, Chubb is feeling like his normal self. This is a pretty remarkable comeback for a player who was initially feared to need multiple surgeries after suffering his gruesome injury, though that did not turn out to be the case. It also suggests Chubb is on track to be ready for the 2024 season.

Will Chubb retain his old pre-injury burst? That remains to be seen, though his lower half certainly looks strong. Before his injury last season, he’d put together four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, so many will be watching to see if he can still operate as the workhorse back he was before he hurt his knee.