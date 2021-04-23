Browns reportedly in no hurry to get Baker Mayfield contract extension done

The Cleveland Browns made the expected decision to pick up quarterback Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option, but it sounds like nothing more is in the pipeline for right now.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have yet to begin long-term contract extension talks with Mayfield, and there’s “no sense of urgency” to do so on either side. This does not reflect a lack of commitment, however, as there is said to be a “general sense of satisfaction” with how things are right now for both sides.

With the fifth-year option, Mayfield has two years remaining on his rookie deal. The roughly $19 million salary he’ll earn in 2022 is fully guaranteed, so the quarterback won’t really be suffering financially.

By all accounts, the Browns are very happy with Mayfield, and the feeling appears mutual. However, a lot of young quarterbacks’ second contracts have been disasters in recent years, so the Browns might as well wait it out.