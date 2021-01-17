Report: Browns committed to Baker Mayfield as their franchise QB

Baker Mayfield proved to the Cleveland Browns last week that he is capable of winning a big game, and that may have gone a long way toward solidifying his role as the franchise’s quarterback for years to come.

The Browns feel fully confident moving forward with Mayfield as their quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday. The Browns feel Mayfield has “answered all questions for them as an organization” both on and off the field.

“They do believe he is their franchise quarterback,” Rapoport said. “And it’s not just what he’s done on the field, it’s also off the field — the maturity that he’s shown, and the Browns are clearly all in on this guy based on what he has done this year.”

Mayfield still has another year left on his contract and a team option for 2022. It would be a shock if the Browns didn’t pick that option up, but Rapoport says they could also sign him to an extension this offseason. They are in no rush to do so, but they are fully invested in Mayfield.

Mayfield didn’t light up the stat sheet this season, but he’s certainly one of the main reasons the Browns are playing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday. Even with analysts delivering some very bold takes about his future, Mayfield has managed to give Cleveland steady play and solid leadership. A win over the Kansas City Chiefs as a 10-point underdog might make him one of the most beloved figures in Browns franchise history.