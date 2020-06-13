Report: Browns have not given up Jadeveon Clowney pursuit

Jadeveon Clowney seems only modestly interested in playing for the Cleveland Browns, but the Browns are certainly still interested in him.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns have not given up on trying to land Clowney as a free agent. The organization is aware that not only is Clowney still available, but his opportunities elsewhere seem to be growing increasingly limited.

It is a question of how much Clowney wants to play for the Browns. It’s been reported that Cleveland has the highest offer for Clowney, but for whatever reason, the pass rusher has not taken it. Cleveland’s persistence makes sense — if they believe the rest of Clowney’s market is going to evaporate, the Browns may end up being his only feasible option.

Clowney is coming off a down season that saw him collect just three sacks. Injury concerns have also played a role in limiting his suitors.