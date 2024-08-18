Browns QB made incredible hustle play in preseason game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley on Saturday made sure to clean up his own mess.

The Browns hosted the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of preseason play at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The home team trailed the visitors 13-7 when Huntley first came in to start the second half. The Browns threatened to score a touchdown on Huntley’s opening drive. They got all the way to the Vikings’ 5-yard line before Huntley was sacked for a loss of 6 yards.

With the Browns facing 2nd-and-goal at the 11, Huntley got picked off by Vikings cornerback Dwight McGlothern. Huntley fell to the ground and even lost his helmet on the play. But he still had the wherewithal to grab his helmet and run back to stop McGlothern from converting a 99-yard pick-6.

McGlothern was pushed out of bounds at the Browns’ 8-yard line.

But despite Huntley’s best defensive effort, the Vikings were still able to score a touchdown two plays later to extend their lead to 20-7.

Huntley went 14/20 for 135 yards with 2 interceptions in the Browns’ 27-12 loss to the Vikings.