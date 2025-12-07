Browns get roasted for their horrible 2-point conversion try

The Cleveland Browns were roasted on Sunday for a horrible two-point conversion attempt that saw them take quarterback Shedeur Sanders off the field.

The Browns scored a touchdown with 1:03 left to pull to within 31-29 of the Tennessee Titans during Sunday’s game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Oh. Obviously, they lined up to go for two, but did not have Sanders on the field for the crucial attempt.

Instead, the Browns ran a trick play that started with a direct snap to running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins was evidently supposed to pitch the ball to Gage Larvadain, but missed the opportunity, and the play broke down completely.

This was certainly one of the 2-point conversion attempts of all-time.



Keep in mind Sanders had thrown for 364 yards with three touchdowns and was a big reason the Browns were in the game to begin with. The decision to try and tie it up with him on the sideline was baffling.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was further criticized for going for two on the Browns’ previous score and failing, which left the score at 31-23. Had the Browns simply kicked the extra point at that stage, they would have been down 31-24, and could have at least tied the game up or gone for the win after the next score.

There has been a narrative floating around that Stefanski has sabotaged Sanders at times this season. Sanders has, of course, denied that there’s anything to it, but those who believe the Browns have no faith in the rookie quarterback can certainly point to this as evidence to back up their assertion. Given the stat line he had put up, it is hard to believe the Browns did not have a better option for this play.