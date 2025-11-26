Shedeur Sanders addresses narrative that Kevin Stefanski is sabotaging him

Shedeur Sanders has finally been given an opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, and many are convinced that he was buried on the depth chart for so long because Kevin Stefanski has it out for the former Colorado star. Sanders was asked about that narrative as he prepares to make his second career NFL start.

Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald asked Sanders on Wednesday about the talk that Stefanski has been “sabotaging” Sanders since the Browns drafted the quarterback. Sanders initially accused Schudel of trying to start trouble, but he then answered the question — sort of.

“So you just want to start trouble, huh? What people do outside the building really isn’t in my control. It’s not in my power, so I don’t … you act like I can go out there and tell them to do whatever,” Sanders said. “That’s nothing I can control or nothing I can do. Overall, I’m just happy to be here. Coach Stefanski’s been coaching since I got here, and he’s been doing a very great job with everything that’s going on.”

Schudel then followed up by asking what the relationship between Sanders and Stefanski has been like.

“Definitely like a coach. He tells me what I need to do on and off the field,” Sanders said. “We’ve definitely grown. Our relationship and everything has grown, so I’m just thankful to be here.”

You can hear the exchange at the 1:38 mark:

Conspiracy theorists say #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was purposely "sabotaging" Shedeur Sanders the first nine weeks of the season. Sanders addressed those charges Wednesday ahead of his start against the #49ers Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EompYe0ksL — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) November 26, 2025

The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round this year. Sanders then experienced a stunning slip down the board, so Cleveland decided to take him in the fifth round. A lot of people think Stefanski wanted the team to draft Gabriel but that drafting Sanders two rounds later was largely a front office decision.

Stefanski then made some questionable moves with Sanders when Sanders was enjoying success during the preseason. It took an injury to Gabriel for Sanders to finally get a chance to play.

Sanders went just 4/16 for 47 yards and an interception after he took over for Gabriel in Cleveland’s 23-16 Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He finished 11/20 for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception while leading the Browns to a 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The Browns are 3-8 and almost certainly going to miss the playoffs again. There has been talk of Stefanski being on the hot seat, and that could potentially impact how Sanders’ future in Cleveland is handled.