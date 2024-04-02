Browns sign former Jets Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns continue to do some shopping.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Browns are signing former Jets special teamer Justin Hardee. Rapoport notes that Hardee, 30, has excelled on both punt and kick coverage over the course of his career.

Hardee, who went undrafted in 2017, began as a wide receiver during his early years with the New Orleans Saints. But he would eventually transition into a cornerback role and then eventually into a full-time special teams ace upon joining the Jets in 2021. Hardee earned a Pro Bowl nod with the Jets in 2022 and was a team captain in all three of his seasons with the team.

The move to the Browns is a homecoming for Hardee, a Cleveland native. Meanwhile, the Browns’ addition of a coverage specialist may be especially meaningful with the new kickoff rules the NFL is implementing for 2024.