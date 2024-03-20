 Skip to main content
Browns signing former Panthers rushing leader

March 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Browns helmet on the field

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are not sleeping on the job this offseason.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Browns are signing veteran running back D’Onta Foreman. After spending last season with the Chicago Bears, Foreman now heads to nearby Cleveland.

Foreman, 27, led the Carolina Panthers with 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2022 (after Christian McCaffrey was traded in the middle of the season). He was less successful last season in Chicago, having to split the backfield with Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. But Foreman still managed a decent 425 yards and four touchdowns in only nine games.

The Browns are anticipating star running back Nick Chubb’s return from a torn ACL and also have Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, and Pierre Strong Jr. on the depth chart. Foreman is the most talented and seasoned downhill runner of their non-Chubb options and adds to a strong offseason of skill player additions for Cleveland.

