Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to AFC contender

The Denver Broncos are parting ways with another big-name player.

The Broncos are sending wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a pair of draft picks, according to multiple reports. The Browns are sending fifth- and sixth-round picks to Denver to complete the deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It's a 5th and a 6th rounder to Denver, which clears cap space. https://t.co/RgRJqn6Eu5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2024

This is ultimately a salary dump for the Broncos, as they are shipping Jeudy out for very little value as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. It certainly appears that they failed miserably to maximize his value, as reports last October suggested the Broncos were demanding a first-round pick for the wide receiver, and turned down a solid offer for him. Five months later, they got nothing close to that, and still had to make the move in the wake of the decision to move on from Russell Wilson and the subsequent financial consequences.

Jeudy has not developed into the No. 1 receiver many envisioned when he came out of Alabama, but he still provides plenty of value. He caught 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns last season, and could put up better numbers in a stronger offense. The Browns undoubtedly hope they will be able to provide that platform.