Browns reportedly tried to trade for Deshaun Watson favorite

The Cleveland Browns are still trying to find more weapons for Deshaun Watson, according to a new report.

The Browns asked the Houston Texans about a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The Texans have reportedly placed the high price of a second-round pick on Cooks, however, making a deal unlikely.

Pursuing Cooks certainly makes sense for the Browns, especially in relation to Watson. Cooks was one of Watson’s preferred targets in 2020 when they were together in Houston. An instant connection could have helped both Watson and the Browns hit the ground running once the 2022 season begins.

Cleveland is still trying to upgrade at wide receiver. That much is clear judging by their interest in bringing one wide receiver back for the 2022 season.

Photo: Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports