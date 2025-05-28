ESPN reporter thinks Browns could trade 1 of their QBs

The Cleveland Browns have the most crowded quarterback room in football, and they are almost certainly going to have to part ways with at least one player at the position prior to the 2025 season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the Browns could do that by way of a trade.

The Browns currently have Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on their roster. Most fans were stunned when they drafted both Gabriel and Sanders within the first five rounds despite already having three other QBs.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on 850 ESPN Cleveland Radio, Fowler said he thinks the Browns view having five quarterbacks as an asset in case a need should arise for another team.

“I still think they look at quarterback pieces like currency and value. So, if somebody goes down, if there’s an injury in training camp, they have somebody they can potentially trade,” Fowler said. “Maybe it’s Pickett, maybe it’s one of the rookies, but I can see that sort of maneuvering. I have a hard time thinking they keep four on the roster. I think it might be three, and then you can try to practice squad a player if you swing a trade.”

The obvious question is which one?

Fowler also said Wednesday that he would be “mildly surprised” if Flacco is not Cleveland’s starter entering training camp. Watson is expected to begin the season on injured reserve after suffering a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles. Would there really be a trade market for Pickett, Gabriel or Flacco?

Gabriel has faced questions about his physical attributes, and many people feel the Browns reached for the former Oregon star in the third round. The Browns acquired Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers in what was essentially a pick swap. And though there has been some positive information trickling out about Sanders during practice, every other team in the league passed on him multiple times for a reason.

It is possible that the Browns could find a desperate team in the next two months or so, but the reality is they may wind up having to cut one of their quarterbacks.