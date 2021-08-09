Bruce Arians has intriguing comment about Antonio Brown

Are we in for a big rebound season for Antonio Brown? One comment from his head coach is going to raise some hopes that we might be.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians remarked on Brown’s training camp form Monday. Arians said Brown is playing at a speed he hasn’t flashed in several years so far during camp.

Bruce Arians said WR Antonio Brown is playing at a speed he was at 4-5 years ago. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 9, 2021

It’s no secret that training camp is a time of optimism, and a lot of the sunniest takes don’t age well once the games start to matter. That said, Arians does have some frame of reference as to how fast Brown can be. Arians was his offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh for the first two years of Brown’s career.

Brown has struggled to assert himself as a weapon since leaving the Steelers in 2018, though he did catch four touchdowns in eight regular season games for Tampa Bay in 2020. He’s also coming off knee surgery, which should temper expectations. Still, if the 33-year-old can turn back the clock and have a rebound season, the Buccaneers will be even more dangerous as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.