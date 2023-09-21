Bruce Arians has funny warning for Baker Mayfield

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians likes what he has seen so far from quarterback Baker Mayfield, albeit with one exception.

In his new “No Risk It No Biscuit” podcast, Arians had praise for what Mayfield has been able to do through the first two weeks of the season. He did say, however, that he had given Mayfield a stern warning about trying to run the ball and invite contact.

“Like I told him, ‘You don’t need to be trying to run them linebackers over every week unless you put some big shoulder pads on,'” Arians said, via Joe Bucs Fan. “‘You already won the locker room over. You don’t have to do that bravado s–t.'”

Mayfield had a particularly punishing run in the Buccaneers’ Week 1 win that included some viral trash-talk. It certainly seemed to fire up the team, but Arians and the Buccaneers would not want to see Mayfield get hurt doing something like that.

Mayfield has thrown three touchdown passes without a turnover in the first two games of the season. No wonder the Buccaneers would fret about him getting hurt when he’s playing quite well.