Bruce Arians a big fan of 1 move Buccaneers made

Bruce Arians may no longer be the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he remains involved with the franchise. And he is a fan of one move the team made this offseason.

Arians was a big fan of Baker Mayfield coming out of college. The former Bucs coach remains a fan of the 27-year-old quarterback.

Arians spoke with JoeBucsFan.com’s Ira Kaufman on Sunday and praised Mayfield.

“Great competitor, extremely accurate. I loved his competitive spirit [coming out of college],” Arians said of Mayfield.

Though Mayfield’s attitude rubs some the wrong way, Arians believes Mayfield has the right attitude.

“He’s not a punk. He’s cocky, but at that size you better be,” Arians said.

Arians believes the Bucs are in a good situation at the quarterback position. Tampa Bay also has Kyle Trask, whom they drafted No. 64 overall in 2021. He thinks Trask will be able to push Mayfield, which should lead to a strong competition.

Tampa Bay is coming off an 8-9 season. Though they had a losing record, they did just enough to win the weak NFC South. Then they got smashed 31-14 at home in their wild-card playoff game by Dallas.

Now that they no longer have Tom Brady, the Bucs are rebuilding, and they’re taking a shot on the former No. 1 overall pick, who spent time with the Panthers and Rams last season.