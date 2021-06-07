Bruce Arians reportedly gets raise in new Buccaneers contract

It is no coincidence that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a Super Bowl last year after signing Tom Brady, but the team clearly feels head coach Bruce Arians is an important piece of the puzzle, too.

Arians and the Bucs have agreed to a new contract that includes a pay raise, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. General manager Jason Licht has also received a new deal that will keep him in Tampa Bay for multiple years.

The Buccaneers are bringing back every single one of their starters from last year’s Super Bowl team, which is something that has never been done in the salary cap era. They are committed to the team they have in place, and that includes management and the coaching staff.

Arians is 68 and one of the oldest coaches in the NFL, but he likely plans to remain with the Bucs for at least as long as as Brady is there.