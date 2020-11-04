Bruce Arians offers extremely high praise for Alvin Kamara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians offered extremely high praise for Alvin Kamara ahead of Sunday night’s game with the New Orleans Saints.

Arians spoke with the media on Tuesday for his weekly call. The Bucs coach dialed up the compliments for Kamara.

“I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy’s scarier,” Arians said, via Sara Walsh.

Arians was the quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 when Faulk was in his final season for Indy. Faulk was a 7-time Pro Bowler and is a Hall of Famer. He was known for being a great weapon in both the rushing and passing games, and even was a 1,000-yard receiver in 1999. He had seven 1,000-yard seasons as a rusher.

Kamara is similar in terms of his ability to help in both the rushing and passing games. Of course, he probably needs another 10 years like the ones he’s had so far to end up in Canton like Faulk.

The Sunday nighter between these teams should be a good one. The Bucs lead the NFC South at 6-2 and the Saints are behind them at 5-2.