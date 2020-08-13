Bruce Arians not afraid to cuss out Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have been willing to do nearly anything to get Tom Brady under contract this year, but Brady is getting no such special treatment from Bruce Arians.

Arians says that Brady is being treated like every other player, which means he gets cussed out the same as anyone else.

“He gets cussed out like everybody else,” Arians said Thursday. “He did a little bit yesterday because he likes to throw the ball in walk-throughs and we don’t throw the ball in walk-throughs. But not very bad.”

Arians made the same comment last week, saying Brady would get cussed out like anyone else. The veteran quarterback probably appreciates that.

Even though he is a future Hall of Famer, Brady is used to being held to a high standard. Bill Belichick made it a point to show he wasn’t giving Brady superstar treatment in New England.

Ensuring that everyone is treated fairly helps establish a high level of accountability within an organization. That is the environment Arians is trying to create as he enters his second season with the Bucs. Tampa Bay went 7-9 last season and has higher expectations in 2020.