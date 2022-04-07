Bruce Arians slights Tom Brady while praising Byron Leftwich

Bruce Arians feels Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has not gotten enough credit for the team’s success over the last two years, and the former head coach had an interesting way of expressing that this week.

Arians had high praise for Leftwich during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The 69-year-old said he has gotten too much credit and Brady has gotten “way too much credit” for how good Tampa Bay’s offense has been.

“I get credit and Brady gets way too much credit for what Byron does with our offense,” Arians said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “One of the reasons I hope he gets all the credit he deserves this year is to get a coaching gig; you know, he had about four or five teams real interested last year. I would anticipate him to be a head coach real fast.”

Arians was obviously trying to help out Leftwich. He wants his former assistant to get a fair shot at becoming a head coach in the NFL. But did he have to downplay the impact Brady has had in order to praise Leftwich?

A lot has been made of the supposed rift between Brady and Arians. That has been repeatedly downplayed by Arians, but saying things like Brady gets “way too much credit” will only breathe life into the narrative.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports