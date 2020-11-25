Bruce Arians makes another intriguing comment about Tom Brady and offense

Every Bruce Arians comment about his offense seems to have an undercurrent of frustration with Tom Brady to it.

Arians made another interesting remark on his radio show Tuesday night, suggesting that as Brady goes, so goes the Tampa Bay offense.

“Offensively, it’s just a matter of each and every week if the quarterback plays well or not. And our job is to make sure he’s comfortable and let him play well,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Every Arians quote about Brady is scrutinized these days. We’ve seen a lot of public criticism of the quarterback from his coach. This seems less like criticism and more like reality. The Buccaneers have the talent. They need consistency from Brady to get where they want to go. That’s especially true coming on the heels of a two-interception performance Monday night.