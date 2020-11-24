Bruce Arians once again critical of Tom Brady after loss

Tom Brady had another rough game in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. And just like with Brady’s previous less-than-stellar performances, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians did not shy away from criticizing his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Brady threw two interceptions in the 27-24 loss, giving him nine total on the season and five in Tampa Bay’s last three games. Arians was asked on Tuesday about the latest two picks, and he once again placed plenty of blame on Brady.

“The first one he got hit. It looked like he had Chris [Godwin] going right down the middle, stepped up and just didn’t get enough on it with the pressure,” Arians said, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network. “The last one was just a misread of the coverage.”

When Arians was asked if he has considered taking over playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, he said the Bucs’ main issue has been execution. He also spoke about misreading coverages, which obviously falls on the quarterback.

“I thought (Leftwich) called a good ballgame. We just have to execute better,” Arians said. “When guys are open, we have to hit them and we can’t misread coverage.”

Brady has said multiple times this season that he needs to do a better job throwing the deep ball, so he likely agrees with Arians. Whether or not he wants his head coach harping on it in public is another story.

The biggest question about the Brady-Arians pairing was whether Brady would have enough life left in his arm to thrive in Arians’ vertical passing attack. The stats seem to show he very clearly does not, which is why the Bucs need to continue to adjust accordingly.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady has struggled recently with the deep ball. How much? Per @NextGenStats… pic.twitter.com/wx8Gf3Ivym — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2020

Arians has now criticized Brady through the media multiple times this season. He made similar remarks after a loss a couple of weeks ago.

