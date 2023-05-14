 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Bryce Young’s first practice throw

May 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bryce Young wearing a Panthers hat

Apr 28, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Bryce Young greets the media and answers questions during his press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A video of Bryce Young taking his first snap at Carolina Panthers minicamp was shared via social media on Friday, and it drew quite a reaction.

The video, which was recorded and shared by Steve Reed, showed Young taking a snap from under center, slowly going back to fake a handoff, and then rolling to his right to make a throw.

There really didn’t seem to be anything to the video. It shows a guy playing at less than half speed. But that’s not what most people saw when they watched it.

Numerous comments in response to the video all had to do with Young’s size. People felt he looked tiny out there, especially in comparison to his Panthers teammates.

Here were some of the Twitter responses:

Young was listed at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds in his NFL.com draft profile. Some may doubt the accuracy of those figures.

Though many people recognize Young is small and that his size could make it tough for him to take the hits in the NFL, neither he nor the Panthers are worried. Carolina wouldn’t have made him the No. 1 pick if they didn’t feel he was a franchise quarterback.

Bryce Young
