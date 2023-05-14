Everyone said the same thing about Bryce Young’s first practice throw

A video of Bryce Young taking his first snap at Carolina Panthers minicamp was shared via social media on Friday, and it drew quite a reaction.

The video, which was recorded and shared by Steve Reed, showed Young taking a snap from under center, slowly going back to fake a handoff, and then rolling to his right to make a throw.

QB Bryce Young taking his first snap as a member of the Carolina Panthers at rookie minicamp. ⁦@AP_NFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/PVvxJuft5f — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) May 12, 2023

There really didn’t seem to be anything to the video. It shows a guy playing at less than half speed. But that’s not what most people saw when they watched it.

Numerous comments in response to the video all had to do with Young’s size. People felt he looked tiny out there, especially in comparison to his Panthers teammates.

Here were some of the Twitter responses:

Did you shrink him? pic.twitter.com/nGhrbajn4C — 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗗𝗙𝗦 & 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 (@LineStarApp) May 12, 2023

That dude weighs 204 lbs? — Mike Champion (@_MikeChampion_) May 12, 2023

looks like a child out there, can't see over the line — Lakus (@xLakus) May 12, 2023

Young was listed at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds in his NFL.com draft profile. Some may doubt the accuracy of those figures.

Though many people recognize Young is small and that his size could make it tough for him to take the hits in the NFL, neither he nor the Panthers are worried. Carolina wouldn’t have made him the No. 1 pick if they didn’t feel he was a franchise quarterback.