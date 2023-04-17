 Skip to main content
Bryce Young makes telling move regarding pre-draft visits

April 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bryce Young holds a ball

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young made a big move on Monday that suggests that he may know his NFL Draft landing spot.

Young has canceled all his remaining pre-draft visits, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This backs up the growing belief around the NFL that Young will be the Carolina Panthers’ choice with the first overall pick.

Young also previously met with the Houston Texans, who hold the second pick. That suggests Young is quite confident he will not be falling any further than that.

As recently as last week, reports suggested that the Panthers were still trying to figure out who to select first overall. Young, CJ Stroud, and even Anthony Richardson were thought to be in the mix. This move suggests that they may have made up their minds, or at least that Young thinks they have.

Bryce Young Carolina Panthers
