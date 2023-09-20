Bryce Young’s size may be problem for Panthers in 1 big situation

The Carolina Panthers proved that they were not concerned about Bryce Young’s size when they drafted him first overall, but it has clearly become a factor in at least one situation during games.

Young was pulled in favor of Andy Dalton twice in short-yardage situations during Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. On the first play, a 4th-and-1, the Panthers committed a false start. The second was on 3rd-and-1 when the Saints were expecting a sneak but Dalton instead pitched the ball to Miles Sanders, who picked up a first down.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich was asked on Tuesday if he thinks his 5-foot-10, 204-pound quarterback is capable of executing a quarterback sneak.

“Some of those things you just want to limit the exposure of Bryce to,” Reich said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Bryce can do any of it, but you got an experienced veteran. There’s no golden rule that says he can’t come in and play a couple plays in the game. Look what the Saints did. I know Taysom Hill’s a different story, but why not do that to a lesser extent if it can be utilized in a positive way?”

In other words, Reich feels Dalton is so capable in short-yardage situations that he would rather not have Young take extra hits. That is a bit difficult to believe.

Panthers reporter David Newton described Reich pulling Young in short yardage situations as “the biggest hole in the game plan” for Carolina and an issue to watch. Newton believes Young simply is not big enough to execute a sneak, which is why Reich decided to use Dalton on those two plays. Though Dalton did not sneak, the option is there. It might not be with Young.

Carolina is off to a 0-2 start on the season. Young has completed 42 of 71 passes for 299 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions thus far.