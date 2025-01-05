Bryce Young had the coldest touchdown pass celebration

Bryce Young had the coldest touchdown celebration in Week 18.

Young on Sunday had arguably the best game of his NFL career. He went 25/34 for 251 yards with 3 touchdowns, and he rushed for 24 yards and 2 touchdowns while leading his Carolina Panthers to a 44-38 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Early in the third quarter, Young found tight end Tommy Tremble in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Young was so confident upon throwing his pass that he turned around to start celebrating before the ball even reached Tremble.

BRYCE YOUNG JUST DID THE THING! pic.twitter.com/scivbHP4NK — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 5, 2025

The celebration from Young reminded many of Steph Curry, who has done the same thing after launching three-pointers during games.

More importantly, the actions from Young seem to show that he has his confidence back.

After being benched early in the season, Young responded by improving weekly and finishing the year strongly. The Panthers won two of their last three games, and Young passed for 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in that span. He also rushed for 3 TDs.

The Panthers may now be able to head into the offseason with confidence that their quarterback can develop into what they wanted.