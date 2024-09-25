What does Bryce Young’s trade value look like?

If the Carolina Panthers look to trade Bryce Young this offseason as expected, they might not receive too much in return for the quarterback.

The Athletic’s Joseph Person wrote an article published Wednesday that addressed what Young’s trade value might look like. The article listed the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins as potential trade suitors for Young. There is speculation that Young could fetch a fourth or fifth-round pick in a potential deal.

The Panthers traded a first, two seconds and wide receiver DJ Moore, in order to swap first-round picks and move up to take Young No. 1 overall in 2023. The team has since benched him after just two games in the 2024 season.

There is no way Carolina will come close to recouping what they gave up to get the quarterback. Moreover, benching him so quickly may have officially ended his time with the team and hurt his trade value.

If the Panthers were to trade Young over the offseason and get a Day 3 draft pick in return, they wouldn’t be the only team to have to bite the bullet on a wasted high draft pick. The Jets recently did the same with Zach Wilson, and so did the 49ers with Trey Lance. Maybe they could make up for things by drafting a Brock Purdy-type quarterback in the 7th round.