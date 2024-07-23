 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about the Bryce Young training camp video

July 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Bryce Young walking

A video of Bryce Young arriving for Carolina Panthers training camp on Tuesday has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

Young was captured on video walking through a parking lot on his way to the training facility. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, some oversized shoes, and a backpack.

The video had everyone saying the same thing: it looks like Young is arriving for the first day of school.

Perception matters, and Young very clearly is coming across as a little kid rather than a franchise quarterback. This is exactly why showing up to camp looking more professional would help. At least Young would be able to avoid the memes if that were the case.

The 22-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick by Carolina last year. He passed for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his rookie season. The Panthers went 2-15 but are hoping to show progress in 2024 under new head coach Dave Canales.

