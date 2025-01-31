Buccaneers decide on their new offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided on a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen left to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers are promoting pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 34-year-old has one year of experience on Tampa Bay’s staff, and served in a variety of roles with the Miami Dolphins prior to that.

The #Bucs are promoting Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders. A Yale alum, Grizzard spent seven years with the #Dolphins before joining Tampa Bay last year as pass game coordinator. Now the 34-year-old replaces Liam Coen as OC. pic.twitter.com/np3UQ448GX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 31, 2025

Grizzard has had a hand in a number of successful offenses, having coached Miami’s wide receivers in 2020 and 2021 before becoming a quality control coach for two seasons. He worked under Coen last season with the Buccaneers to help guide Baker Mayfield to a career year. The Buccaneers clearly wanted some continuity here and opted to promote from within.

Grizzard’s offensive staff should look pretty similar as well, as the Buccaneers are trying to stop Coen from poaching a number of them. Despite the chaotic nature of Coen’s exit, the coaching staff seems like it will remain pretty stable for 2025.