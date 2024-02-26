Buccaneers working on big move with Mike Evans?

Wide receiver Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to be headed for an inevitable divorce this offseason, but that may not be the case after all.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the Buccaneers are eager to try to bring back Evans even after long-term contract negotiations failed. The Buccaneers want Evans back in “a major way,” via Josh Hill of the Pewter Plank.

Fowler added that there is a belief around the league that Evans wants to retire as a Buccaneer, which would likely make both sides more eager to make a deal.

Evans and the Bucs were believed to be far apart at the start of negotiations, and the gap was not closed quickly enough before a key deadline passed on Monday. With the franchise tag also not seen as an option, Evans will at least get the chance to test the market, whether he wants to or not.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Evans continues to post big numbers, including 13 touchdown catches last season. The 30-year-old would attract a lot of interest on the open market, and will have his options. Whether he is willing to take less money to remain with Tampa Bay remains to be seen.