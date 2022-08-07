Buccaneers’ QBs coach makes big Tom Brady statement

Training camp is a time of optimism around the NFL, but one statement from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp may serve as a warning for the rest of the league more than anything else.

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen had very high praise for Tom Brady when speaking to NBC Sports’ Peter King last week. King relayed that Christensen had recently told GM Jason Licht that Brady is in the best form of his career.

“Clyde Christensen, the longtime quarterback coach, has coached some of the great ones including Peyton Manning, told Jason Licht recently: ‘You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm’s better than I’ve ever seen it,'” King relayed.

There can only be so much room for improvement for Brady at this stage of his career, but if it is there, he will probably find a way. One would figure that is not a statement Christensen would make lightly.

Considering Brady has been the subject of major tampering allegations lately, he may find that to be a motivating factor in some way. If he actually is throwing the ball better, for whatever reason, that is bad news for the rest of the NFL.