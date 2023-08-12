 Skip to main content
Buccaneers make notable stadium change after Tom Brady’s retirement

August 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tom Brady after a game

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s retirement certainly changed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are approaching the 2023 season. That is not just true on the field, either.

The Buccaneers removed roughly 3,600 temporary seats that had been installed at Raymond James Stadium prior to the 2022 season. Those seats, which were known as the “Krewe’s Nest,” were removed and replaced with a patio area.

For reference, this is what the section looked like last season.

The removal of the seats after Brady’s retirement probably is not coincidental. The Buccaneers announced plans to add the seats in July 2022 in response to “an unprecedented demand for 2022 season passes.” At the time, the Buccaneers were expected to be Super Bowl contenders again after Brady returned to the team following a brief retirement.

Obviously, the Buccaneers are in a very different spot now. That additional seating probably will not be necessary in 2023.

Tampa Bay BuccaneersTom Brady
