Report: Buccaneers to interview high-profile OC candidate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set up an interview with a high-profile offensive coordinator candidate, and it is one with some previous experience with the organization.

The Buccaneers have scheduled an interview with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. Monken is a potential replacement for Byron Leftwich, who was let go at the end of the season.

Sources tell me that UGA offensive coordinator/QBs coach and former Bucs and Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken will interview next week for the Bucs’ offensive coordinator position. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 27, 2023

Monken was on Tampa Bay’s staff from 2016 to 2018, including one year as offensive coordinator. He was not retained when Bruce Arians took over as head coach in 2019, so he spent one year as the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator before taking the same position at Georgia. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national titles with Monken handling the team’s offense.

Reports have indicated that several NFL teams had been interested in speaking to Monken, but the Buccaneers are the first team we know of to actually get the chance to do so. That would suggest that there is probably strong mutual interest here, and he might be the leading candidate for the position.