Report: Top college OC receiving interest from NFL teams

A notable collegiate offensive coordinator may be returning to the NFL, according to a new report.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is receiving interest from NFL teams seeking to fill the same role, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

One college coach I'm hearing has garnered NFL OC interest from teams this cycle: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Has had a successful run with the national champion Bulldogs and is also former OC of Bucs and Browns. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 16, 2023

Monken has found the most success at the college level, particularly in his current stint with Georgia. However, he does have NFL experience in Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and Cleveland. That last stint in particular did not go very well for him, which led to his return to the college ranks.

Monken has overseen the Georgia offense on the way to back-to-back national championships, which has clearly helped his stock in the coaching world. Georgia is paying him well, so he would likely be a high-dollar addition if any NFL team does decide to hire him.