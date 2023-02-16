Buccaneers could sign 1 interesting veteran QB?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be ready to make Kyle Trask sweat a little.

News broke on Wednesday that the Bucs are hiring veteran coach Dave Canales to be their new offensive coordinator. Canales is replacing Byron Leftwich, who was let go after Tampa Bay finished 8-9 this past season and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Greg Auman of The Athletic tweeted after the Canales hiring that veteran quarterback Drew Lock is a QB option that now makes sense for the Bucs. Auman notes that Lock is a free agent who will likely have an inexpensive price tag and was previously coached by Canales on the Seattle Seahawks (where Canales was the QBs coach last season).

The 26-year-old Lock was acquired by the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade last March. However, Geno Smith ran away with the starting QB job, leaving Lock glued to the bench as the backup. He didn’t take a single snap for Seattle in 2022 and could now be headed for greener pastures.

Trask, Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in 2021, looks like the favorite right now to start under center after Tom Brady’s retirement. But the Bucs may also be keen on full-fledged QB battle as Lock is the latest veteran signal-caller that they have been linked to.