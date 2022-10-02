Bucs receive great injury news ahead of game against Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a slow start offensively this season, but it sounds like they are going to receive a huge boost for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Several key players are expected to return from injury for the Bucs on Sunday. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports that wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones will both play against the Chiefs. Godwin has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, while Jones has been nursing a knee injury.

Bucs starting left tackle Donovan Smith, who injured his elbow in Week 1, is also expected to play.

“Julio Jones and Chris Godwin, according to sources, will be available to play in this game,” Darlington said. “They have been questionable throughout the week, but I am told they will play in this game. Mike Evans is also returning from suspension. I’m also told that Donovan Smith, the team’s left tackle, will also be back in this lineup.”

The Buccaneers have averaged just 297.3 yards of total offenses through their first three games. That ranks 27th in the NFL. Tom Brady has thrown for 673 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The 45-year-old should greatly benefit from having his full arsenal of weapons on “Sunday Night Football.”