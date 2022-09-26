Bucs seeking explanation from NFL on 2-point conversion play clock issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have cost themselves a win on Sunday by taking a delay of game penalty at a horrible time, and there have been some questions about whether they were cheated by an error with the play clock. Head coach Todd Bowles says his team has asked the NFL for clarification.

The Bucs were trailing the Green Bay Packers 14-6 when Tom Brady found Russell Gage in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining. That cut Green Bay’s lead to 14-12, forcing the Buccaneers to attempt a 2-point conversion. They made life more difficult for themselves by not getting the snap off in time, which pushed them from the 2-yard line to the 7-yard line. Green Bay then came up with a big stop.

BIG stop by the Packers 📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/0mOKEpDlzi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

Many were stunned that a Tom Brady-led offense would make a mistake like that at such a crucial point in the game. However, some fans noticed that only 20 seconds elapsed from the time the whistle blew signaling that the play clock should start until the time the clock expired. The play clock is usually set to 25 seconds before a 2-point conversion attempt. You can see a video of the sequence in question here.

So what happened? One social media account that is typically excellent with explaining officiating issues offered an explanation.

Following a touchdown, the 40 sec clock runs as soon as the touchdown signal is dropped. If replay has not confirmed the score, the play clock will hold at 20, and resume on the ready for play. Teams well aware of this mechanic and has been in place for a few years https://t.co/3KwPgY0a3q — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) September 26, 2022

Gage fell to the ground as he caught the touchdown pass from Brady, which would explain why it may have taken a little extra time for replay to confirm the score. When more than 40 seconds passes before the touchdown is confirmed, teams are given 20 seconds instead of 25.

Bowles told reporters on Monday that the Bucs have sent the play to the NFL for clarification. Like Brady, he did not blame the play clock and said Tampa Bay needs to do a better job of executing.

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles comments on the play clock issue during the 2-point conversion where one clock had 20 seconds and the other had 25. Tampa Bay was penalized for a delay of game penalty. pic.twitter.com/8PvEQX1QsB — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 26, 2022

It is possible that the Packers would have stopped the Buccaneers from the 2-yard line just as they did from the 7, but we will never know. Aaron Rodgers hinted that the Packers had one other thing working in their favor as well.