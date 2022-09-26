Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs

The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.

Did the Packers know what was coming? Maybe. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen conversing with coach Matt LaFleur before the Buccaneers’ attempt, and he suggested after the game that he may have had a bit of inside information courtesy of the Raymond James Stadium jumbotron.

Aaron Rodgers just got the Bucs Jumbotron guy fired pic.twitter.com/We6DxucElQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

“Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something and just passed on the information,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers did not go into detail about what he may have seen. Perhaps he caught a glimpse of a play sheet or some other bit of information that could have tipped him off regarding what the Buccaneers were going to try to do. He may even be just trying to get in the Buccaneers’ heads a bit.

Maybe the Buccaneers will blow this off, but it might still prompt an awkward conversation or two around the team facilities this week. It might also leave Brady wanting to destroy another electronic device in response.