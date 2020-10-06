Bucs RB Kenjon Barner suspended for PED usage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenjon Barner has been suspended four games for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Barner was elevated from the Bucs’ practice squad to play the last two weeks for the team, mostly in a special teams role. He was unlikely to play in Week 5 because he is in concussion protocol.

The Bucs are going to be thin at running back over the near future.

In addition to Barner being suspended, LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette are both dealing with injuries. Ronald Jones has been the lead back for the 3-1 Bucs and has 57 carries for 253 yards this season. Ke’Shawn Vaughn might see some additional action in the near future.