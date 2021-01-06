Bucs OC reveals nickname team has for Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski may no longer be capable of dominating defenders the way he was in his prime, but the star tight end has still had a huge impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. His latest nickname is evidence of that.

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich revealed on Wednesday that the team has coined a new nickname for Gronkowski. Gronk’s coaches and teammates call him “Gronkitis” because of his infectious positive attitude.

That sounds about right. Gronkowski has endeared himself to fans with that same positive energy, so it’s no surprise they’re feeling it in Tampa Bay, too. If you had any doubt that he’s still the same old Gronk, look no further than the hilarious Gronkowski impression Tom Brady recently busted out (video here).

Gronkowski appeared in all 16 regular season games for the Bucs this season. He caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns, so he is still capable of making a difference. Don’t be surprised if Gronk makes some huge plays in the postseason.

