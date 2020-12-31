Video: Tom Brady does hilarious Rob Gronkowski impersonation

There is probably no player in the NFL that knows Rob Gronkowski better than Tom Brady, and the legendary quarterback proved that in hilarious fashion on Thursday.

During his media availability, Brady recalled a time when Gronkowski was fired up for a photo shoot because he felt “ripped” after a workout session with his quarterback. Brady didn’t just tell the story, though. He completed it with an absolutely perfect impersonation of Gronkowski that must be seen to be believed.

Tom Brady impersonating Rob Gronkowski is everything I could have ever hoped for. pic.twitter.com/cdEaPnGrz7 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) December 31, 2020

If you need a refresher, check out this video to compare and see just how perfect Brady’s impression is.

This shouldn’t really come as a huge surprise. Gronkowski and Brady have been very close since the tight end entered the league in 2010, playing together nearly uninterrupted. You can see how much they value each other, so by this point, it’s pretty reasonable that Brady can do this spot-on impersonation.