Bucs coach says Tom Brady lost weight amid divorce from ex-wife Gisele

Tom Brady lost a lot of weight amid the stress of his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in 2022.

Tom Moore, who has been an offensive consultant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2019, has written a book that is set to be released on September 3. The book is called “The Players’ Coach: From Bradshaw to Manning, Brady, and Beyond,” and discusses Moore’s coaching experiences. That includes Moore’s experience with Brady during the 7-time Super Bowl champion’s final season in 2022.

In his book, Moore says he was concerned about the quarterback.

“I was very worried about him. He was losing weight. I think he lost about twenty pounds. His face was drawn. … Football is a tough business, and even tougher when you have family strife. There wasn’t anywhere Tom could really be happy and where things were going well,” Moore writes in the book.

Moore also recalls Brady’s behavior following the Bucs’ 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on a Thursday night game on October 27, 2022.

“Everything was coming to a head. We didn’t know it at the time, but the next day his divorce would be announced in a joint statement. Brady sat facing his locker in full uniform with his head between his legs for about twenty minutes after the Ravens game. He didn’t move. He didn’t acknowledge anything being said to him by Blaine Gabbert, our backup quarterback, who tried to console him,” Moore’s book says.

Brady’s divorce was made public on October 28, 2022. Just like Moore recalls, it was clear there was a lot going on in Brady’s mind.

Brady stuck it out through the 2022 season, which culminated in a 31-14 home loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Brady ended up playing three seasons with the Bucs after playing 20 for New England. He won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in his first season and then led the NFL in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) the following season. The divorce from Bundchen — and how it impacted Brady — was the big story of the former quarterback’s final year.