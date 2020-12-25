Buffalo Bills WRs bought coach Chad Hall a new truck for Christmas

Buffalo Bills fans are known for their giving, and the team’s players are showing their generosity as well.

Bills receivers pooled together their money to buy wide receivers coach Chad Hall a great gift for Christmas. Isaiah McKenzie shared a video on his Instagram account of the players showing Hall his gift. They took him out of a house with a beanie covering his head and then removed it to show him the truck.

How awesome is this? The #Bills WRs got together and bought WR Coach Chad Hall a truck from Christmas. pic.twitter.com/53sXt1SHRC — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 25, 2020

According to the video, Gabriel Davis had the idea to get Hall the truck. He approached Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, and they all chipped in to buy the truck for the coach.

The players must feel very strongly about Hall to get him such a generous gift. Diggs gave us a glimpse of how they feel about him when in October he praised Hall as one of the best coaches, if not the best, he’s ever had.

Stefon Diggs called Bills WR coach Chad Hall, "one of, if not the best coach" he's ever had — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 15, 2020

Beasley has also given Hall extraordinary praise for the way he handles his players. Both Diggs and Hall are having career seasons.

Hall played college football at Air Force and spent four seasons in the NFL from 2010-2013. He scored two touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles during his pro career. Hall is also the brother of Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly.