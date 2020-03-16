Byron Jones gets 5-year, $82.5 million deal from Dolphins as highest-paid CB

The Miami Dolphins are putting together a talented and highly-paid cornerback tandem.

The Dolphins are signing Byron Jones, who was the top free agent cornerback on the market. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones is getting a 5-year, $82.5 million deal with $57 million guaranteed.

Jones, 27, had 46 tackles in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season. The 2015 first-round pick only has two career interceptions but has 43 career passes defended and is a heavy tackler as a defensive back (he had 80 in 2017).

The Dolphins previously made Xavien Howard the top-paid cornerback in the league, and now they will be surpassing that deal with Jones. Miami’s new regime clearly values cornerbacks and is unafraid to spend their salary cap space to improve their coverage abilities.