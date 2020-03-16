pixel 1
header
Monday, March 16, 2020

Byron Jones gets 5-year, $82.5 million deal from Dolphins as highest-paid CB

March 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Miami Dolphins logo

The Miami Dolphins are putting together a talented and highly-paid cornerback tandem.

The Dolphins are signing Byron Jones, who was the top free agent cornerback on the market. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones is getting a 5-year, $82.5 million deal with $57 million guaranteed.

Jones, 27, had 46 tackles in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season. The 2015 first-round pick only has two career interceptions but has 43 career passes defended and is a heavy tackler as a defensive back (he had 80 in 2017).

The Dolphins previously made Xavien Howard the top-paid cornerback in the league, and now they will be surpassing that deal with Jones. Miami’s new regime clearly values cornerbacks and is unafraid to spend their salary cap space to improve their coverage abilities.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus