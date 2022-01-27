Byron Leftwich reportedly a candidate for Saints job

Byron Leftwich was said to be nearing a deal to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, but the New Orleans Saints may want a say in the matter.

The Saints are suddenly searching for a new head coach after Sean Payton announced he is stepping away from the team. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have requested permission to interview Leftwich.

Saints have requested permission to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Leftwich was drafted by Jacksonville in the first round back in 2003 and started 44 games for the Jags. He has spent the last two seasons working with Tom Brady, which has boosted his resume significantly. You can understand why Jacksonville would be intrigued by the idea of having him work with Trevor Lawrence.

A report on Tuesday claimed Leftwich and the Jags were finalizing a deal, but it appears that was premature.

It also makes sense that the Saints have interest in Leftwich. The 42-year-old has been the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three seasons, so he has experience in the NFC South.

Leftwich may end up with his choice of jobs this offseason.

Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports