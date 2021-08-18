Look: Byron Leftwich has lost weight and looks slimmed down

Byron Leftwich may be the latest person impacted by the TB12 method.

Leftwich returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp on Tuesday after missing the previous few days following the death of a close friend. There was some buzz among reporters about how slimmed down Leftwich is this year.

Byron Leftwich looks like he’s been using the TB12 regimen. He looks great pic.twitter.com/AsgmJpsoIz — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 17, 2021

You can see him speaking in this video.

"I think he's becoming a pro right in front of our eyes." : OC Byron Leftwich on @_fournette pic.twitter.com/cN37dMoqj9 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 17, 2021

Leftwich definitely looks very slim and fit.

The 41-year-old was listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds when he played. He has dropped weight since then.

Here is how he looked in February, when his Bucs were in the Super Bowl.

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich rocking some Bucco Bruce throwback today… pic.twitter.com/YjIyczaf9n — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 1, 2021

Leftwich went into coaching in 2016 as part of Bruce Arians’ staff with the Arizona Cardinals. He was hired by Arians in Jan. 2019 to serve as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator and has worked in that role since.

As for the TB12 method, well, that is the diet and training program Tom Brady espouses. You can read some more details about Brady’s particularly diet here.