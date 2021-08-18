 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 17, 2021

Look: Byron Leftwich has lost weight and looks slimmed down

August 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Byron Leftwich

Byron Leftwich may be the latest person impacted by the TB12 method.

Leftwich returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp on Tuesday after missing the previous few days following the death of a close friend. There was some buzz among reporters about how slimmed down Leftwich is this year.

You can see him speaking in this video.

Leftwich definitely looks very slim and fit.

The 41-year-old was listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds when he played. He has dropped weight since then.

Here is how he looked in February, when his Bucs were in the Super Bowl.

Leftwich went into coaching in 2016 as part of Bruce Arians’ staff with the Arizona Cardinals. He was hired by Arians in Jan. 2019 to serve as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator and has worked in that role since.

As for the TB12 method, well, that is the diet and training program Tom Brady espouses. You can read some more details about Brady’s particularly diet here.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus